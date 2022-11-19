Akshay Bhatia shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Akshay Bhatia hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bhatia finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bhatia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bhatia's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.