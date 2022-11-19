Adam Svensson shoots 8-under 62 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Adam Svensson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Sahith Theegala and Andrew Putnam; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Svensson's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Svensson hit his 230 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Svensson's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Svensson's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 8 under for the round.