Aaron Baddeley comes back from a rocky start in round three of the RSM Classic

Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Baddeley finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Aaron Baddeley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aaron Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Baddeley had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Baddeley's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Baddeley hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Baddeley had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.