Zecheng Dou shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

Zecheng Dou hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, Dou missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Dou had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Dou suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Dou chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.