Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic

Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.