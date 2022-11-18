Webb Simpson shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RSM Classic

Webb Simpson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Simpson to 4 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 5 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 over for the round.