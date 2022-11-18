Vincent Norrman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Vincent Norrman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Norrman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Norrman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to even-par for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

Norrman missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.