  • Vaughn Taylor putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Vaughn Taylor makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Vaughn Taylor buries 17-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Vaughn Taylor makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.