Vaughn Taylor putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 143rd at 5 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Vaughn Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vaughn Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.