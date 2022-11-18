Tyson Alexander comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RSM Classic

Tyson Alexander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Alexander finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tyson Alexander had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyson Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Alexander's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Alexander had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Alexander's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Alexander had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 17th green, Alexander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Alexander at 1 under for the round.