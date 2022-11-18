Trevor Werbylo shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic

Trevor Werbylo hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 143rd at 5 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Werbylo chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Werbylo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Werbylo at even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Werbylo's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

Werbylo got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 3 over for the round.