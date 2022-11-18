Taylor Pendrith putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Taylor Pendrith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 19th at 7 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor Pendrith had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.