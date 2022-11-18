Stephan Jaeger finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Jaeger's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Jaeger's tee shot went 185 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even-par for the round.

Jaeger got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Jaeger had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.