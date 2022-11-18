Spencer Ralston shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

Spencer Ralston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ralston finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Ralston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ralston to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Ralston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ralston to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ralston had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ralston to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ralston's 182 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ralston to 1 over for the round.