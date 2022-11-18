Scott Brown shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 143rd at 5 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Brown chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Brown's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.