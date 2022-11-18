Sam Stevens shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Sam Stevens hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Stevens got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Stevens reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stevens's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stevens's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stevens had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.