Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Ryder's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Ryder hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Ryder hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.