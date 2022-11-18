  • Strong putting brings Sahith Theegala a 7-under 63 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Sahith Theegala makes a 23-foot birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala drains 23-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Sahith Theegala makes a 23-foot birdie on the par-3 6th hole.