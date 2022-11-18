Strong putting brings Sahith Theegala a 7-under 63 in round two of the RSM Classic

Sahith Theegala hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Beau Hossler and Joel Dahmen; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Sahith Theegala had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 4 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 5 under for the round.

Theegala tee shot went 215 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 49 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 4 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Theegala hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.