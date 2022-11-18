S.H. Kim putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, S.H. Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 13th, S.H. Kim's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved S.H. Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Kim's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.