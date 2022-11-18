Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Armour's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Armour had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Armour's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.