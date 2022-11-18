Russell Knox shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic

Russell Knox hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Knox hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Knox hit his 89 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.