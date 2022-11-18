Rory Sabbatini putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Rory Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rory Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sabbatini's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.