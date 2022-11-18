Philip putts well but delivers a 7-over 77 second round in the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Philip Knowles hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knowles finished his day tied for 148th at 6 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Philip Knowles's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Philip Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Knowles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 2 under for the round.

Knowles hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 7 over for the round.