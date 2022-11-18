  • Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Patrick Rodgers makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

