Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the RSM Classic

Patrick Rodgers hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rodgers's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.