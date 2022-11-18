Palmer Jackson shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic

Palmer Jackson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Jackson finished his day tied for 138th at 4 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Jackson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jackson to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Jackson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jackson to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Jackson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jackson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Jackson's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jackson to even-par for the round.

Jackson got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jackson to 1 over for the round.