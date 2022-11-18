Nico Echavarria shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

Nico Echavarria hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Echavarria hit an approach shot from 233 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Echavarria had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Echavarria's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, Echavarria missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Echavarria to 3 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Echavarria reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 4 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Echavarria to 3 under for the round.