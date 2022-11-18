Nick Hardy shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hardy hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hardy's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hardy hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.