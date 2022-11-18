Nate Lashley putts himself to an even-par second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 88th at 2 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Nate Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nate Lashley to even-par for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.