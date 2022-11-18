Max McGreevy shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Max McGreevy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 143rd at 5 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 14th. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McGreevy chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.