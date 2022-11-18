Matti Schmid shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Matti Schmid hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schmid finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Schmid's tee shot went 196 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Schmid got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 4 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Schmid reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schmid's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Schmid suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Schmid chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schmid had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 over for the round.