Matthias Schwab shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 60th at 4 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a 255 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Schwab chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Schwab hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Schwab's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Schwab hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.