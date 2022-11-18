Strong putting brings Matt Wallace an even-par round two of the RSM Classic

Matt Wallace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 125th at 2 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matt Wallace hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Wallace had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wallace's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.