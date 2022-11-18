Martin Trainer shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Martin Trainer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 10th, 418-yard par-4, Trainer hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Trainer's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Trainer hit his 213 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Trainer had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.

Trainer his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.