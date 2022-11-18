Lee Hodges shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Hodges had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hodges hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.