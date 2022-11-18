Kyle Westmoreland shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kyle Westmoreland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 88th at 2 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Westmoreland's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Westmoreland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Westmoreland at even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Westmoreland chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.