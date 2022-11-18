Kevin Streelman shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under with David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, and Callum Tarren; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Streelman's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.