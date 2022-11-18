Kevin Roy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

Kevin Roy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Roy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Roy's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Roy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Roy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Roy's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.