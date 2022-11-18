Kevin Kisner putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kevin Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 2 under for the round.