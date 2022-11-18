Kelly Kraft putts himself to an even-par second round of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kelly Kraft's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kraft's 190 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.