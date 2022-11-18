Keith Mitchell putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Mitchell finished his day tied for 19th at 7 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.