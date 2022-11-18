  • Justin Suh shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Justin Suh makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Suh pours in 16-foot putt for birdie at The RSM Classic

