Justin Suh shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

Justin Suh hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Suh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Suh at 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Suh's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 37 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Suh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Suh had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.