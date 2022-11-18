Justin Rose shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic

Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 19th at 7 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Rose reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Rose at 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rose had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Rose chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.