  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Joseph Bramlett holes out for 53-foot birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.