Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Bramlett's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Bramlett got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 under for the round.