Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic

Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 132nd at 3 over; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Byrd had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Byrd's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Byrd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Byrd to 3 over for the round.