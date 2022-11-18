John Huh putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the RSM Classic

John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, John Huh's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.