Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic

Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 70th at 3 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.