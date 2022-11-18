Jacob Bridgeman putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

Jacob Bridgeman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Jacob Bridgeman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jacob Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bridgeman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bridgeman to even for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Bridgeman chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Bridgeman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bridgeman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bridgeman's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bridgeman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bridgeman to 2 under for the round.