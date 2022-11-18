Henrik Norlander putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Henrik Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henrik Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Norlander's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Norlander to 1 under for the round.