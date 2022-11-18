Hayden Buckley putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Hayden Buckley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 19th at 7 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

After a 246 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, Hayden Buckley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Buckley hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Buckley's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.