  • Harry Higgs delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs buries 16-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.