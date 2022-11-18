Harry Higgs delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the RSM Classic

Harry Higgs hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 1st at 12 under with Cole Hammer and Andrew Putnam; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Harry Higgs hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 7 under for the round.