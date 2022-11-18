Harris English shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

Harris English hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Harry Higgs, Cole Hammer, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and David Lingmerth, Seung-Yul Noh, Callum Tarren, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 7th at 10 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.